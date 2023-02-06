Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Father killed, 7-year-old son injured in farm tractor crash

FILE - Deputies believe there was a malfunction with the front two tires, causing the tractor...
FILE - Deputies believe there was a malfunction with the front two tires, causing the tractor to go off the road, into a field and flip over.(Stanzilla / Wikimedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EATON, Ohio (Gray News) – A man was killed Sunday evening and his 7-year-old son was injured after a farm tractor flipped over.

According to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Michael Toschlog was driving a 1970 John Deere farm tractor on an Ohio Road just before 6 p.m.

Deputies believe there was a malfunction with the front two tires, causing the tractor to go off the road, into a field and flip over.

Toschlog was trapped under the tractor for about 30 minutes while emergency services worked to get him free.

He was flown to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

His son was ejected from the tractor and taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Baker
Pagan Motorcycle Club leader gets 75 years in prison
DEPUTIES: Murder-suicide kills two people in Pitt County
Day 10: Crew suspends daily searches for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
Day 10: Crew suspends daily searches for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
Deputies say a 2-year-old girl was hit by a car while she was being dropped off at a...
Deputies: Toddler hit by car while being dropped off at babysitter’s house
State Highway Patrol release new information on fatal hit and run.
NC State Highway Patrol release new information in Duplin County fatal hit and run

Latest News

After a powerful earthquake, buildings were reported collapsed in a wide area extending from...
Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 2,800
A burning train has forced evacuations in the East Palestine, Ohio, area.
Toxic chemicals to be released from derailed tanker cars
The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m.
Bethel police identify man killed in Friday shooting
A mother in Oklahoma has been charged with child abuse for allegedly throwing her 1-month-old...
Mom charged after throwing 1-month-old baby in dumpster, court documents say
New York City Mayor Eric Adams arrives to hear New York Gov. Kathy Hochul deliver her State of...
NYC ending COVID-19 vaccination mandate for city employees