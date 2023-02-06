Advertise With Us
ECU’s Johnson on AAC Men’s Basketball Honor Roll, NC State Cracks Top 25

Pirates beat SMU on Saturday
Brandon Johnson
Brandon Johnson
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU men’s basketball team earned a home victory on Saturday 77-72 over SMU. Brandon Johnson led the way with 27 points.

Johnson rewarded for his work this week as he made the AAC weekly Honor Roll. Brandon averaged 18.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.0 steals in the Pirates two games. The ECU men play at Tulane on Saturday at 2 PM.

Farmville Central grad Terquavion Smith and his N.C. State kept the wins coming. They have won three straight since falling at UNC. The Pack entered the top 25 at number 22 in the land this week. It is the first time NC State men have been ranked since Jan. 28, 2019.

NC State plays at 8th ranked Virginia Tuesday night.

