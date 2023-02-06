Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Dozen headstones in Wilson cemetery destroyed by hit & run driver

Police said it happened Saturday.
Police said it happened Saturday.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - A dozen headstones at an Eastern Carolina cemetery were destroyed by a hit & run driver this past weekend.

Wilson police said it happened Saturday at the Rest Haven Cemetery on Bishop L.N. Forbes Lane.

Police said a vehicle ran off the road and straight into the cemetery, hitting the headstones. Officers said as they were heading to the crash a witness reported that the driver was running from the scene.

Today, crime scene tape still surrounds the area as police continue to investigate what happened.

Police are asking anyone with information on the hit & run to call the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Baker
Pagan Motorcycle Club leader gets 75 years in prison
DEPUTIES: Murder-suicide kills two people in Pitt County
Day 10: Crew suspends daily searches for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
Day 10: Crew suspends daily searches for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
Deputies say a 2-year-old girl was hit by a car while she was being dropped off at a...
Deputies: Toddler hit by car while being dropped off at babysitter’s house
State Highway Patrol release new information on fatal hit and run.
NC State Highway Patrol release new information in Duplin County fatal hit and run

Latest News

The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m.
Bethel police identify man killed in Friday shooting
$747 million jackpot reaches top 5 in Powerball’s history
$747 million jackpot reaches 5th biggest in Powerball’s history
Havelock has third sewage spill in three weeks from same lift station
The city will hear reports from Interim Police Chief Ted Sauls and others.
City of Greenville to review 2022 crime statistics, pedestrian project