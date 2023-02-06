Dozen headstones in Wilson cemetery destroyed by hit & run driver

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - A dozen headstones at an Eastern Carolina cemetery were destroyed by a hit & run driver this past weekend.

Wilson police said it happened Saturday at the Rest Haven Cemetery on Bishop L.N. Forbes Lane.

Police said a vehicle ran off the road and straight into the cemetery, hitting the headstones. Officers said as they were heading to the crash a witness reported that the driver was running from the scene.

Today, crime scene tape still surrounds the area as police continue to investigate what happened.

Police are asking anyone with information on the hit & run to call the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.

