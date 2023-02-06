Advertise With Us
Donated gun lock presentation to recognize social workers’ idea

A gun lock used on a handgun
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Department of Social Services office in the East received generous gift to keep children safe.

Hyde County DSS workers held a meeting with Trillium Health Resources about mental health first aid.

During the meeting, the DSS office said that gun locks would be useful in keeping children safe in homes that have firearms.

Because of that meeting Trillium has purchased a large number of gun locks that they are donating to the office this morning.

The event will recognize the social workers that came up with the idea, and thank Trillium for the gift.

The donation event takes place at the Hyde County DSS office at 10:30 a.m.

