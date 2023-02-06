DA: Woman’s death ‘justified’ in Thanksgiving Day deputy involved shooting

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - District Attorney Ernie Lee says the death of a woman in a Thanksgiving Day officer involved shooting was justified to protect the lives of law enforcement.

Sunshine Foy, 42, was shot on Thanksgiving around noon on Willow Street, off Highway 172 in Hubert.

According to the DA, Foy ran from a traffic stop because she had outstanding warrants and had a gun.

Deputies chased her into a trailer house when she tried to shoot them three times, but her gun jammed.

A deputy fired back at Foy, killing her.

Lee said he found no evidence that the number of shots fired at Foy were excessive. He will not be releasing the name of the deputy that shot Foy.

Sheriff Chris Thomas said the woman was armed and that it took place after a traffic stop.

The deputy, who has yet to be identified, has been placed on administrative leave.

Lee shared the update in a press conference at 9:30 a.m. in the Onslow County DA’s Office at 602 Anne Street in Jacksonville.

