Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

DA: Woman’s death ‘justified’ in Thanksgiving Day deputy involved shooting

DA Ernie Lee will give an update on the investigation of the shooting death of Sunshine Foy.
DA Ernie Lee will give an update on the investigation of the shooting death of Sunshine Foy.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - District Attorney Ernie Lee says the death of a woman in a Thanksgiving Day officer involved shooting was justified to protect the lives of law enforcement.

Sunshine Foy, 42, was shot on Thanksgiving around noon on Willow Street, off Highway 172 in Hubert.

According to the DA, Foy ran from a traffic stop because she had outstanding warrants and had a gun.

Deputies chased her into a trailer house when she tried to shoot them three times, but her gun jammed.

A deputy fired back at Foy, killing her.

Lee said he found no evidence that the number of shots fired at Foy were excessive. He will not be releasing the name of the deputy that shot Foy.

Sheriff Chris Thomas said the woman was armed and that it took place after a traffic stop.

The deputy, who has yet to be identified, has been placed on administrative leave.

Lee shared the update in a press conference at 9:30 a.m. in the Onslow County DA’s Office at 602 Anne Street in Jacksonville.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Baker
Pagan Motorcycle Club leader gets 75 years in prison
DEPUTIES: Murder-suicide kills two people in Pitt County
Day 10: Crew suspends daily searches for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
Day 10: Crew suspends daily searches for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
Deputies say a 2-year-old girl was hit by a car while she was being dropped off at a...
Deputies: Toddler hit by car while being dropped off at babysitter’s house
State Highway Patrol release new information on fatal hit and run.
NC State Highway Patrol release new information in Duplin County fatal hit and run

Latest News

The shooting killed one man and injured another.
One killed, another injured in late night hotel shooting
Hyde County officials address emergency response issue on Ocracoke Island
DA to provide update on Thanksgiving Day officer involved shooting
DA to provide update on Thanksgiving Day officer involved shooting
Donated gun lock presentation to recognize social workers’ idea
Donated gun lock presentation to recognize social workers’ idea