DA to provide update on Thanksgiving Day officer involved shooting

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - District Attorney Ernie Lee is expected to give an update on the officer involved shooting death of a woman in Onslow County.

Sunshine Foy, 42, was shot on Thanksgiving around noon on Willow Street, off Highway 172 in Hubert.

Sheriff Chris Thomas said the woman was armed and that it took place after a traffic stop.

The deputy, who has yet to be identified, has been placed on administrative leave.

Lee will share the update in a press conference at 9:30 a.m. in the Onslow County DA’s Office at 602 Anne Street in Jacksonville.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.