Craven County revamps Crime Stoppers program

Craven County Crime Stopper's Board
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina community debuts the rebuild of its Crime Stoppers program in a social media post.

Craven County Crime Stoppers introduced the new board, along with an insight into how the program works in a social media post on Sunday night. According to the Facebook post, Craven County Crime Stoppers is a non-profit that will rely on fundraisers and donations to pay tipsters.

The board of directors is made up of volunteers responsible for soliciting, receiving, and documenting funds for the rewards and ensuring the approval of reward payouts to those who provide tips.

In a Facebook post, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office shared “this will benefit all law enforcement agencies in Craven and gives citizens an anonymous way to report crime.”

Craven County Crime Stoppers Coordinator, Corporal Kelly Cox, with the CCSO, will report to the board each month with progress on cases CCCS has received. Corporal Cox has eight years of experience serving as the Crime Stoppers Coordinator with Beaufort County Crime Stoppers, and also serves on the North Carolina State Crime Stopper’s Association board, according to the post.

Their phone number is 252-633-5141.

