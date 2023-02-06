Advertise With Us
City of Greenville to review 2022 crime statistics, pedestrian project

The city will hear reports from Interim Police Chief Ted Sauls and others.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:39 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville City Council will meet today to review local crime statistics from 2022 as well as a potential grant for a pedestrian project.

Greenville Police Department Interim Chief Ted Sauls will deliver the report at a city workshop at 4 p.m. at 200 West Fifth St. It will include information about shots-fired calls throughout the city as well as a review of GPD’s responses to incidents such as traffic stops, firearm recoveries and gang suppression acts.

The council will also hear a presentation on a research project from NC State University. With support from the North Carolina Department of Transportation, NCSU researchers have looked at roads in Greenville as well as the town of Smithfield to make them more walkable and friendly for pedestrians. The project in Greenville focuses on the Greenville Boulevard corridor from Evans Street to Charles Boulevard. This particular study is not meant to be implemented, but simply to gather data and create graphics. However, cities are welcome to work with the NCDOT to create an actual planning study.

Meanwhile, the NCSU researchers have won a $50,000 grant to take the study through a public vetting process to see in community members would change their transportation use if these potential plans were implemented. The grant from the National Science Foundation. If the study continues, the researchers could win $1 million.

