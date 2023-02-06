Carteret Health Care receives cancer center accrediation

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A hospital in Eastern Carolina is being recognized for treatment at its cancer center.

Carteret Health Care announced they have been accredited by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers, which makes the facility one of thirteen in North Carolina to have this accreditation.

The American College of Surgeons gives these accreditations to healthcare facilities that meet the standard of care set by the program.

“Achieving this accreditation as a small, independent community hospital is a noteworthy accomplishment for the team that gives confidence to our patients,” said Dr. Mindy Merritt, Carteret County Health Care’s Breast Program leader. “I am proud to be part of a breast cancer team that is committed to providing the best care possible for patients.”

Carteret Health Care provided this list of resources patients can expect at their facility:

Comprehensive care and state-of-the-art equipment and services

A multidisciplinary team who will coordinate the best treatment options

Information on ongoing clinical trials and new treatment options

