Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Carteret Health Care receives cancer center accrediation

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A hospital in Eastern Carolina is being recognized for treatment at its cancer center.

Carteret Health Care announced they have been accredited by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers, which makes the facility one of thirteen in North Carolina to have this accreditation.

The American College of Surgeons gives these accreditations to healthcare facilities that meet the standard of care set by the program.

“Achieving this accreditation as a small, independent community hospital is a noteworthy accomplishment for the team that gives confidence to our patients,” said Dr. Mindy Merritt, Carteret County Health Care’s Breast Program leader. “I am proud to be part of a breast cancer team that is committed to providing the best care possible for patients.”

Carteret Health Care provided this list of resources patients can expect at their facility:

  • Comprehensive care and state-of-the-art equipment and services
  • A multidisciplinary team who will coordinate the best treatment options
  • Information on ongoing clinical trials and new treatment options

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Baker
Pagan Motorcycle Club leader gets 75 years in prison
DEPUTIES: Murder-suicide kills two people in Pitt County
Day 10: Crew suspends daily searches for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
Day 10: Crew suspends daily searches for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp
Deputies say a 2-year-old girl was hit by a car while she was being dropped off at a...
Deputies: Toddler hit by car while being dropped off at babysitter’s house

Latest News

Qua-Jhaun Callands
Bethel police identify man killed in Friday shooting
The shooting happened in the parking lot this afternoon.
Police investigate shooting outside Wilson Walmart
Greenville Texas Roadhouse staff prepares to line dance in Dallas
The lift station has spilled thousands of gallons of sewage into Slocum Creek over the past...
Havelock has third sewage spill in three weeks from same lift station