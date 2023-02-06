Advertise With Us
Bethel police identify man killed in Friday shooting

The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m.
The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - Police have released the name of a man shot and killed on a Bethel street Friday afternoon.

Police Chief William Rhodes says 21-year-old Qua-Jhaun Callands was killed on West Moore Drive around 2:45 p.m.

The man’s body was lying in the grass near the edge of the street.

So far no one has been arrested in the town’s first murder since 2019.

Callands family will hold a vigil at 5:00 p.m. tonight where the man was gunned down.

