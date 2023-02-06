$747 million jackpot reaches 5th biggest in Powerball’s history

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Powerball jackpot reaches its fifth biggest payout in the game’s history with no winner yet.

If the winning ticket is drawn Monday, then the lucky North Carolinian could claim the jackpot as a $747 million annuity or $403.1 million in cash.

“What a fun choice that would be for a winner to decide between a $747 million annuity or a lump sum over $400 million,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “If you win tonight, take some time to think about which would be the best option for you. Good luck to everybody.”

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

You can watch the drawing tonight live on WITN-TV.

