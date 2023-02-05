Russell’s First Alert Forecast: A chilly start to your Sunday! Rain is possible this afternoon

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After another night of chilly temperatures this morning, most locations will be able to warm into the 40s and 50s later this afternoon as a result of warmer air moving in. Southerly winds will help to increase rain chances by Sunday afternoon, with some showers being locally heavy at times.

Monday’s sunrise will mark the start of an upward temperature swing that is expected to take us back into the upper 60s to low 70 by the middle to end of next week. Sunny skies will be with us for most of next week, a nice flip from what we’ve experienced this week.

Sunday

Sunny start with clouds building through the day. Rain possible late. High of 57. Winds S at 7 to 12mph. Rain chance: 70%

Sunday Night

Rain showers, with skies clearing late. Low of 39. Winds S at 7 to 12mph. Rain chance: 50% early

