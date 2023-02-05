Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Russell’s First Alert Forecast: A chilly start to your Sunday! Rain is possible this afternoon

Most of the rain will be along Highway 17. Skies and warmer weather expected next week
First Alert Forecast For February 5, 2023
By Russell James
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After another night of chilly temperatures this morning, most locations will be able to warm into the 40s and 50s later this afternoon as a result of warmer air moving in. Southerly winds will help to increase rain chances by Sunday afternoon, with some showers being locally heavy at times.

Monday’s sunrise will mark the start of an upward temperature swing that is expected to take us back into the upper 60s to low 70 by the middle to end of next week. Sunny skies will be with us for most of next week, a nice flip from what we’ve experienced this week.

Sunday

Sunny start with clouds building through the day. Rain possible late. High of 57. Winds S at 7 to 12mph. Rain chance: 70%

Sunday Night

Rain showers, with skies clearing late. Low of 39. Winds S at 7 to 12mph. Rain chance: 50% early

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Baker
Pagan Motorcycle Club leader gets 75 years in prison
Miguel Canela
Million dollars in heroin seized after U.S. 264 traffic stop
DEPUTIES: Murder-suicide kills two people in Pitt County
In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area,...
US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
Chinese Balloon Path - Eastern NC
Chinese balloon sightings possible this afternoon

Latest News

First Alert Forecast For February 5, 2023
NCEL 02-04-2023
NCEL 02-04-2023
Powerball 02-04-2023
DEPUTIES: Murder-suicide kills two people in Pitt County