Day 10: Crew suspends daily searches for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Grand Strand rescue crew says it is suspending daily searches for a boater who’s been missing for over a week.

“Our crews are exhausted and need to return to their families and jobs. We remain on alert for real-world rescues and any assistance requests that we may receive from Horry County Fire Rescue or SCDNR,” the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad said in a Facebook post.

The nonprofit group has been one of many out searching alongside state and local agencies for the 23-year-old boater, as Sunday marks 10 days since he was last seen.

“We will continue our prayers that the young man is found. We hope that the family and you our supporters understand,” the organization added.

The NMBRS added that it sent a crew out Saturday to search, but conditions on the water were not favorable for scanning.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the search is being conducted jointly by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, North Carolina Marine Patrol, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Sunset Beach Police Department, Horry County Fire Rescue, Ocean Isle Fire Department along with dozens of volunteers.

State officials added that said the search will continue through the weekend unless a recovery is made.

Search teams covered hundreds of miles along the coast as the search moved to North Carolina after confirmed items belonging to the man were found off the Brunswick County coast.

