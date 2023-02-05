Craven County Sheriff’s Office looking for volunteers

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina sheriff’s office is looking for volunteers to help within the office.

Craven County Sheriff’s Office is seeking volunteers to assist with fingerprinting services.

Volunteers will provide fingerprinting services to civilians Monday through Friday for child care providers, foster parents, adoption, employment, nursing, and other non-criminal reasons at the sheriff’s office.

No experience is required, according to CCSO, and volunteers that pass a back ground check will be trained to use their fingerprint machine.

If you are interested in becoming a fingerprint volunteer or have questions contact the CCSO at 252-636-6620.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.