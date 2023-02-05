Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Craven County Sheriff’s Office looking for volunteers

Craven County Sheriff's Office is looking for volunteers to help with fingerprinting services.
Craven County Sheriff's Office is looking for volunteers to help with fingerprinting services.(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina sheriff’s office is looking for volunteers to help within the office.

Craven County Sheriff’s Office is seeking volunteers to assist with fingerprinting services.

Volunteers will provide fingerprinting services to civilians Monday through Friday for child care providers, foster parents, adoption, employment, nursing, and other non-criminal reasons at the sheriff’s office.

No experience is required, according to CCSO, and volunteers that pass a back ground check will be trained to use their fingerprint machine.

If you are interested in becoming a fingerprint volunteer or have questions contact the CCSO at 252-636-6620.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Baker
Pagan Motorcycle Club leader gets 75 years in prison
DEPUTIES: Murder-suicide kills two people in Pitt County
Miguel Canela
Million dollars in heroin seized after U.S. 264 traffic stop
In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area,...
US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
Chinese Balloon Path - Eastern NC
Chinese balloon sightings possible this afternoon

Latest News

First Alert Forecast For February 5, 2023
Day 10: Crew suspends daily searches for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
Day 10: Crew suspends daily searches for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
NCEL 02-04-2023
NCEL 02-04-2023
Powerball 02-04-2023