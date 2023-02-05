20th Carolina Chocolate Festival continues giving back to community

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A festival here in the east has been satisfying sweet tooths while giving back to their community for two decades.

25 handpicked vendors from all over the east set up to sell chocolate wine, cakes, and even bacon at the Crystal Coast Civic Center for the 20th Carolina Chocolate Festival.

“We have it, from chocolate fudge right on down to chocolate jewelry, chocolate wine, so everything that’s chocolate is here today,” said Judy Hailey, Carolina Chocolate Festival director.

Not only does the festival satisfy a sweet tooth, but it also gives back to the community, with profits going to two local charities: Bread and Barley, a ministries outreach group, and Community of the Arts in Carteret County.

Over the past two decades, the festival has raised over $600,00 for local charities.

“This is the biggest fundraiser right here, and the entry fee is a large portion of that, and we call that really an entry donation that folks make when they come here. They’re donating that entry fee back to the community,” said Hailey.

There was also a Cocoa 5k, bake-off, and a chocolate pudding eating contest every hour of the event. Vendors and festival goers say the excitement of the activities keeps them coming back.

“It’s a fun festival to do it. I love what I do as a passion, and people love my chocolate-dipped strawberries,” said the owner of Vagasky Truffles, Steven Vagasky.

Attendee Holly Anna Wetherington felt the same way.

“It was just a fun event to do with my mom, and I’m really excited to try all the chocolate,” said Wetherington.

According to the executive director, there are already vendors lined up for next year’s Carolina Chocolate Festival, so whether you’re a chocolate retailer or fanatic, this festival is enjoyable for all sweet tooths.

