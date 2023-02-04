NC State Highway Patrol release new information in Duplin County fatal hit and run
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Duplin County, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol released new information on a hit and run collision in Duplin County.
State Highway Patrol responded to 3405 Summerlins Crossroads Road on February 3 to a fatal pedestrian collision.
They say 96-year-old Mary Ella Bunn was hit by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene after impact. According to the State Highway Patrol, the suspect’s vehicle is a black General Motors truck or SUV and has front right damage.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts are asked to contact the State Highway Patrol by dialing *HP(47) or call the State Highway Patrol Office in Kenansville. That number is (910)-296-1311.
