Kinston introduces new police chief

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Keith Goyette is officially the new Chief of the Kinston Police Department, but he has a long public service history.

Goyette first joined the department in 2001, rising through the ranks over the years and becoming interim police chief in October when Jenee Spencer retired.

“He’s put things in place already, just like a chief would do. You know, there’s some major things he couldn’t do right away, but there were some great things to help reduce crime, which I’m extremely excited about. Looking forward to that collaboration with our city, county, and federal partners moving forward,” said Mayor Don Hardy.

Fellow officers, Goyette’s family and city officials spoke highly of his promotion on Friday during a press conference at Kinston city hall.

“Right now, I’m a little overwhelmed. I’m humbled. I’m excited, and I’m ready to get through the day and really meet with my team members and just thank them and get to work,” said Goyette.

Goyette says one of the big issues he wants to cover as police chief is recruitment for the department.

“It’s all over the country. You can go to our sister agencies. They’re dealing with the same thing we’re dealing with, so we’re gonna have to work together. One of my big quotes right now is do more with less,” said Goyette.

Along with hiring new employees, Goyette also wants to work on victim services for families and host a gang-related seminar that will be officially announced later this year.

Goyette is the first permanent police chief that the city has had since 2021.

