Kinston boys lock up top spot in conference, New Bern boys and Rose girls win in Greenville

Kinston boys topped WRH on senior day
Kinston boys lock up top spot in conference, New Bern boys and Rose girls win in Greenville
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Kinston boys pulled away to victory on senior day at home. The Vikings led by Jaylen Cobb who put up 27 points in the win. Horace Smith also added 20 points for Kinston. WRH got 14 points from Josh Love in the loss.

In Greenville, J.H. Rose girls also got a home win on senior day 36-31 over New Bern. They held on to a slim lead at the end as New Bern missed the tying basket in the final seconds.

The New Bern boys picked up a nice win over J.H. Rose 68-55. The Big Carolina boys conference race has four teams separated by a game.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

