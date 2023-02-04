Eastern Carolina man stabbed to death in Tennessee; family members ask for public’s help

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - Family members of an Eastern Carolina man who was stabbed to death in Tennessee are saying goodbye, as questions remain.

Family, friends and loved ones came together to pay their respects and mourn the loss of 30-year-old Jamal Moore. The late minister’s viewing took place at Rountree Family Funeral Home in Chocowinity, Beaufort County.

Moore’s father, Randolph Moore, describes him as an entrepreneur and a motivational speaker.

“He was always laughing and happy and he could never find a sad moment,” Randolph said. “He wanted to start a business to help his family out and he wanted us to go somewhere.”

Moore’s bright light was taken away from his family, when he was stabbed to death in Nashville, Tennessee. According to Nashville police, someone found Moore’s body in a parking lot in the east Nashville area, right outside of downtown on January 28.

Moore’s sister, Eulia Moore, says he leaves an irreplaceable hole in the family and the community that he worked so hard to make a difference.

“We’re just hurt. All of us. The whole family. We’re still processing that he’s gone. We can’t believe he’s gone,” Eulia said.

No one has been arrested for Moore’s killing.

His father Randolph shared a message of forgiveness for those responsible for the death of his son.

“I’m not upset with them. I got Christ in my life. Because I know God is going to get them.”

Jamal Moore’s funeral is set to take place Saturday at Washington High School at 11:00 a.m.

Nashville police are continuing to investigate Jamal Moore’s death.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Davidson County Tennessee crime-stoppers. at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.