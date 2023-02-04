Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Eastern Carolina man stabbed to death in Tennessee; family members ask for public’s help

Eastern Carolina man stabbed to death in Tennessee; family members ask for public’s help
By Justin Lundy
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - Family members of an Eastern Carolina man who was stabbed to death in Tennessee are saying goodbye, as questions remain.

Family, friends and loved ones came together to pay their respects and mourn the loss of 30-year-old Jamal Moore. The late minister’s viewing took place at Rountree Family Funeral Home in Chocowinity, Beaufort County.

Moore’s father, Randolph Moore, describes him as an entrepreneur and a motivational speaker.

“He was always laughing and happy and he could never find a sad moment,” Randolph said. “He wanted to start a business to help his family out and he wanted us to go somewhere.”

Moore’s bright light was taken away from his family, when he was stabbed to death in Nashville, Tennessee. According to Nashville police, someone found Moore’s body in a parking lot in the east Nashville area, right outside of downtown on January 28.

Moore’s sister, Eulia Moore, says he leaves an irreplaceable hole in the family and the community that he worked so hard to make a difference.

“We’re just hurt. All of us. The whole family. We’re still processing that he’s gone. We can’t believe he’s gone,” Eulia said.

No one has been arrested for Moore’s killing.

His father Randolph shared a message of forgiveness for those responsible for the death of his son.

“I’m not upset with them. I got Christ in my life. Because I know God is going to get them.”

Jamal Moore’s funeral is set to take place Saturday at Washington High School at 11:00 a.m.

Nashville police are continuing to investigate Jamal Moore’s death.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Davidson County Tennessee crime-stoppers. at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miguel Canela
Million dollars in heroin seized after U.S. 264 traffic stop
A 4-foot tree snake was found in a toilet basin at a home in Hervey Bay.
Homeowners find 4-foot snake in toilet
Christopher Baker
Pagan Motorcycle Club leader gets 75 years in prison
Leader of pagan motorcycle gang sentenced
N.C. leader of Pagan Motorcycle Club to be sentenced
Joseph McKinney
Beaufort County Community College student arrested after shots fired near barber academy

Latest News

Eastern Carolina man stabbed to death in Tennessee; family members ask for public’s help
Eastern Carolina man stabbed to death in Tennessee; family members ask for public’s help
Preston Hemphill, a Memphis officer, was fired Friday.
GRAPHIC: 6th officer fired after beating death of Tyre Nichols
Police investigate deadly shooting in Bethel
Woman wants Pitt County Animal Shelter to be held accountable after she says it killed her dog
Woman wants Pitt County Animal Shelter to be held accountable after she says it killed her dog