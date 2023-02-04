Chinese balloon sightings possible this afternoon

Chinese Balloon Path - Eastern NC (Russell James)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After a good soaking rain the past few days, skies will mostly be clear throughout much of the morning and into the early afternoon. The ridge of high pressure responsible for the clear skies and cold temperatures will also allow for a great opportunity to watch a potential surveillance balloon to pass over portions of the Carolinas later today.

The best viewing times for this event will be between 10 am and 1 pm this afternoon. While this balloon may pass through the skies, it serves no direct threat to our area. The atmospheric conditions causing this are upper-level winds in the atmosphere helping to steer the object throughout much of the United States. Yesterday, the balloon sightings were over parts of the Mid-South, including Missouri and Tennessee.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.