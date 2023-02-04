An Eastern Carolina non-profit hosts free combative overdose training for the public

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Saturday morning, the Pitt County Coalition on Substance Use hosted a training workshop educating community members on the reactive steps to take to save someone who overdosed.

The training explained the how to give Narcan, what symptoms of overdose look like, and shared the rising statistics of opioid use.

In North Carolina, there was a 40% increase in overdose-related deaths in 2020 compared to the previous year, according to PCCSU.

“I’m honestly not surprised that they are rising just because, especially when the pandemic happened, a lot of mental health concerns happened because of that, and people weren’t able to get out as much, so I think that there’s definitely a lot of work that we can do,” said PCCSU Executive Director, Lillie Malpass.

Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is a medicine given to a person on their back and through the nose that reverses the effects of an overdose.

Between 2000 and 2022, more than 28,000 North Carolinians lost their lives to a drug overdose, according to the NC Department of Health and Human Services.

“Our hope is to educate people on the importance of how naloxone can help, and even if you’re not someone who knows someone who is addicted to opioids or is using opioids, it’s still just super important to have like a band-aid on your first aid kit,” said PCCSU special projects coordinator, Briana Brantley.

The NCDHHS says 330 overdose-related deaths happened in December 2022, and that’s one reasons, Don Dawson, a volunteer health worker attended the training.

“I just think it’s important to get a lot of training and just knowing if someone’s in danger, just like CPR. Like why should we go through life not helping others? You just wanna walk by? You should wanna be able to help them out and have that training or even give the training to,” said Dawson.

If you don’t have Narcan and wish to put it in your first kit, you can find the medicine at any local pharmacy or for free at the Narcan vending machine in the Pitt County Jail Magistrate’s office.

This is only the second Narcan training that the PCCSU has hosted, but they plan on continuing with the next training being held on March 18. If you wish to attend, you can register on their Facebook page.

