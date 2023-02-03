Wilson County farmer offers ‘Goat-Gram’ delivery this Valentine’s Day

WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Hoping to bring your Valentine’s Day to a whole new level?

Forget about the flowers and chocolates. Get your loved one a visit from a goat.

A farmer in the east is making that unique token of love, a dream come true for animal lovers.

Goats at ‘The Painted Farmer’ barn in Wilson County are truly to sight to see.

And their star player is three-week-old Ruben and he’s about to go on tour and spread love all over Eastern Carolina through a goat-gram.

Sarah Ratley, the owner of Painted Farmer, says people who live between Raleigh and Greenville, can reserve a 10 minute visit with Ruben on Feb. 13 or 14.

“It’s not limited to individuals,” Ratley said. “We’re visiting schools, places of employment, child care centers and things like that.”

Ruben’s mother, Carmen, will also make an appearance on the tour to keep an eye on him.

Ratley says other farms across the U.S are also providing goat grams, and it’s a hot commodity.

And because of the high demand, the earlier you reserve a time slot for Ruben, the higher your chances are to make someone’s Valentine’s Day special.

“It’s a great way to support your local farms and it’s a very unique way to celebrate in your life,” Ratley said. “So Instead of chocolates or roses, maybe opt for a goat gram this year.”

A goat gram will cost $45.00

The following Eastern Carolina cities will be a part of the tour:

Goldsboro

Winterville

Greenville

La Grange

Farmville

Rocky Mount

Nashville

Wilson

To reserve a goat-gram email thepaintedfarmer@gmail.com and for more information, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.