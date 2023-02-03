Advertise With Us
South Central freshmen duo first Pitt County girls wrestlers to qualify for state championship meet

Girls Individual State meet is in Advance and Greensboro this weekend
Pitt County first girls state wrestlers
Pitt County first girls state wrestlers(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The state invitational girls wrestling championships are today and tomorrow in the Triad. For the first time, Pitt County will have representatives. Two South Central freshmen are the county’s first girls to qualify for state.

“That means a lot. It was an honor since I was the first Hijabi girl... Hijab is a symbol of Islam. It means modesty and the belief in Allah which is God,” says South Central freshman wrestler Zainab Hijawi, “It is a big honor to be the first girls in Pitt County to qualify for states.”

“It’s big and it doesn’t feel real,” says South Central freshman Zedya Mitchell, “I like am glad because I have younger siblings. So I want to show them that you can do anything you put your mind to and if you work hard you can get to where you want to go.”

The freshman teammates are both learning a new sport. They have been pushing each other to improve and it has worked. They both finished on the medal stand at the first ever girls regional tournament last week to qualify for state. They say they have nervous energy for the state meet but are happy to go together to the competition.

“The greatest teammate ever. She has been number one supportive,” says Hijawi, “She is very, very, very hard working. She works with me almost every day.”

“The only other girl on the team. She was one of the first people I became friends with. She is always pushing me to practice even if I am tired,” says Mitchell, “She is always telling me I can do more to improve. She has been pushing me the entire season helping me out.”

