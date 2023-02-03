Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Second man charged with attempted murder after Kinston shooting

Shy'qim Hooker
Shy'qim Hooker(Kinston police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A second man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting this past weekend in Kinston.

Kinston police today arrested Shy’qim Hooker for attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

The shooting happened around 11:00 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Dixon Street. A home and vehicle had been hit by gunfire.

Police said the shooting stemmed from an earlier argument between several people.

Mikia Davis, 24, of Kinston, has already been charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

The 22-year-old Hooker was jailed on a secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miguel Canela
Million dollars in heroin seized after U.S. 264 traffic stop
Joseph McKinney
Beaufort County Community College student arrested after shots fired near barber academy
A 4-foot tree snake was found in a toilet basin at a home in Hervey Bay.
Homeowners find 4-foot snake in toilet
Rodney Meadows, Reginald Turner
Two early morning drug raids land Kinston men in jail
Jason Yochim
Highway 11 traffic stop leads to pot, mushrooms, rifle seized

Latest News

Powerball $700 million jackpot
$700 million jackpot ranks as sixth largest in Powerball history
FBI: Two substation shootings not believed connected; rewards offered
William Meadows
Newport man facing multiple charges after police chase
(WITN photo) Goat-Gram
Wilson County farmer offers ‘Goat-Gram’ delivery this Valentine’s Day