Second man charged with attempted murder after Kinston shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A second man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting this past weekend in Kinston.

Kinston police today arrested Shy’qim Hooker for attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

The shooting happened around 11:00 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Dixon Street. A home and vehicle had been hit by gunfire.

Police said the shooting stemmed from an earlier argument between several people.

Mikia Davis, 24, of Kinston, has already been charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

The 22-year-old Hooker was jailed on a secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.