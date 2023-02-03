Police investigate deadly shooting in Bethel

BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are at the scene of a deadly shooting in one Pitt County town.

Bethel police and the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on West Moore Drive around 2:45 p.m. for the shooting.

A man’s body was lying in the grass near the edge of the street.

Chief Dustin Rhodes said that a 21-year-old man was killed. He said they continue to speak with family members who were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

The chief said they do not have any leads at this time and ask if anyone has any information on the deadly shooting to call either Bethel police or the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

