Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Pagan Motorcycle Club leader gets 75 years in prison

Christopher Baker
Christopher Baker(Wake County jail)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Raleigh-based leader of the Pagans Motorcycle Club is headed to federal prison for the next 75 years.

Christopher Baker was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Raleigh.

The 49-year-old Baker was convicted in September for drug trafficking, firearm, and money laundering charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Baker was one of thirteen national leaders of the Pagans, which law enforcement says is an outlaw motorcycle gang.

The feds say Baker supplied over 268 kilos of meth to the Raleigh area. He was arrested in November 2021 by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miguel Canela
Million dollars in heroin seized after U.S. 264 traffic stop
Joseph McKinney
Beaufort County Community College student arrested after shots fired near barber academy
A 4-foot tree snake was found in a toilet basin at a home in Hervey Bay.
Homeowners find 4-foot snake in toilet
Rodney Meadows, Reginald Turner
Two early morning drug raids land Kinston men in jail
Jason Yochim
Highway 11 traffic stop leads to pot, mushrooms, rifle seized

Latest News

Shy'qim Hooker
Second man charged with attempted murder after Kinston shooting
Powerball $700 million jackpot
$700 million jackpot ranks as sixth largest in Powerball history
FBI: Two substation shootings not believed connected; rewards offered
William Meadows
Newport man facing multiple charges after police chase