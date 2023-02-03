Pagan Motorcycle Club leader gets 75 years in prison

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Raleigh-based leader of the Pagans Motorcycle Club is headed to federal prison for the next 75 years.

Christopher Baker was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Raleigh.

The 49-year-old Baker was convicted in September for drug trafficking, firearm, and money laundering charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Baker was one of thirteen national leaders of the Pagans, which law enforcement says is an outlaw motorcycle gang.

The feds say Baker supplied over 268 kilos of meth to the Raleigh area. He was arrested in November 2021 by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives.

