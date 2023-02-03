Advertise With Us
Newport man facing multiple charges after police chase

William Meadows
William Meadows(Newport police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - A Newport man is facing multiple charges after a police chase Thursday night.

Newport police have charged William Meadows, Jr. with felony fleeing to elude arrest, driving while impaired, driving while license revoked, careless and reckless driving, speeding, fail to stop for steady red light, fail to maintain lane control, and resisting arrest. Police say the 40-year-old Meadows also has a pending DWI in Carteret County and the vehicle he was driving was seized.

Officers said they tried to stop Meadows around 9:50 p.m. for reckless driving and not stopping for a red light at Roberts Road and U.S. 70.

They said once the man got into Havelock, stop sticks were used but Meadows continued to run from officers. At one point he briefly drove westbound in the eastbound lanes, police said.

Meadows eventually stopped and was arrested. Police said no one was injured in the chase.

The man was jailed on a $20,000 secured bond.

