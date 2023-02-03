Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

N.C. leader of Pagan Motorcycle Club to be sentenced

Leader of pagan motorcycle gang sentenced
Leader of pagan motorcycle gang sentenced(KWCH)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:18 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The leader of a motorcycle gang here in our state will be sentenced Friday after being convicted of several charges.

On Friday morning, U.S. Attorney Michael Easley and representatives of the ATF and Raleigh Police Dept. are expected to sentence Christopher Lamar Baker for his convictions of drug trafficking, money laundering, and firearm charges.

Baker is a national leader of the Pagan Motorcycle Club, which is recognized by law enforcement as an outlaw motorcycle gang.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miguel Canela
Million dollars in heroin seized after U.S. 264 traffic stop
Joseph McKinney
Beaufort County Community College student arrested after shots fired near barber academy
Rodney Meadows, Reginald Turner
Two early morning drug raids land Kinston men in jail
Jason Yochim
Highway 11 traffic stop leads to pot, mushrooms, rifle seized
A 4-foot tree snake was found in a toilet basin at a home in Hervey Bay.
Homeowners find 4-foot snake in toilet

Latest News

Ayden Founder's Day Celebration
Ayden celebrates 132nd birthday with Founders Day Celebration
"Give a Kid a Smile Day" returns in Greenville
Give a Kid a Smile Day returns since before the pandemic
Beaufort County Community College student arrested after shots fired near barber academy
Beaufort County Community College student arrested after shots fired near barber academy
FILE - Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, Pentagon press secretary, discusses UFO reports on Thursday, Jan....
Pentagon: Chinese spy balloon spotted over Western US