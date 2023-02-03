Lenoir County deputies investigating afternoon shooting

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Cypress Grove Drive, that’s off Pauls Path Road, between Kinston and La Grange.

Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers confirmed that a man had been shot. He said the victim was shot in the face but was alert when he was taken to the hospital.

At the crime scene, there are multiple evidence markers in the grass in front of one mobile home that is marked off with crime scene tape.

Rogers said they continue to work on identifying those responsible.

