Give a Kid a Smile Day returns since before the pandemic

"Give a Kid a Smile Day" returns in Greenville
"Give a Kid a Smile Day" returns in Greenville
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A local dentist’s office is participating in a nationwide campaign to give dental care to children in need.

The 21st “Give a Kid a Smile Day” is back for the first time since before the pandemic.

This event takes place on the first Friday in February every year as part of National Children’s Dental Health Month.

The goal of the event is to provide oral care for underserved children.

The event will have support from volunteers from ECU’s Brody School of Medicine, ECU’s Dental School of Medicine, and Maynard’s Children’s Hospital, among others.

Children ages 6 to 15 who do not have a dentist or dental insurance are eligible for the event.

A parent or guardian must be present and appointments are required.

The “Give a Kid a Smile Day” event in Greenville will take place at Eastern Orthodontics and Pediatric Dentistry.

