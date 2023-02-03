Fur Baby Feature: Meet Frankie!

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s Fur Baby Feature is Frankie!

This sweet girl is just under a year old and unfortunately holds the title of HSEC’s longest-term cat resident.

She’s been at the shelter for 266 days.

Frankie’s soft green eyes can pull anyone in, but her traditional fur pattern has left her overlooked.

She has lots of energy to play, chasing down a spring toy like it’s her only mission, and she adores stick toys as well!

Frankie is a big fan of snuggle time and is a perfect mix of mellow and playful. If you are looking for a cat that is a great all-around companion, Miss Frankie is the kitty for you!

