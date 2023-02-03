FBI: Two substation shootings not believed connected; rewards offered

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WITN) - The FBI in Charlotte says two recent electrical substation shootings in North Carolina are not believed to be connected.

In December, someone fired multiple shots at two Duke Energy substations that left some 45,000 people without power for up to five days. Then on January 17th, an EnergyUnited substation in Thomasville was also fired upon.

The FBI is now offering $25,000 rewards in both cases. That brings the total reward in the Moore County case to $100,000.

Anyone with information should call the Moore County Sheriff’s Office at 910-947-4444, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at 336-318-6685, or contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL FBI or tips.fbi.gov.

