Community reacts to changes to Greenville Uptown Social District

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - New hours have been implemented three months after Greenville added an Uptown Social District allowing people to drink wine, beer or cocktails as they roam certain areas of Greenville’s Uptown district.

At first, the hours were from 5:00 until 10:00 p.m. but as of Thursday, February 2nd, those hours have now been extended from 11:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Many restaurant owners say they expect to see a benefit.

“Yeah, game days, but just throughout the year, if people know that they can come downtown and the Uptown and socialize and go to and from the businesses, then I think it’s going to benefit all the businesses,” said Blackened Kraken owner Andrew Kirchner.

People are only allowed to drink from ABC permittees in defined areas of Uptown. But an owner at one cafe says it is still a benefit for the community.

“It will be nice for when we have festivals like Pirate Fest, that kind of thing or game days where people wanna walk around and enjoy the nice weather and check out other businesses because I think that would be really cool if I could take a to-go cup and walk around and spend time with the Uptown area,” said Matthew Scully, owner of Scullery Coffeehouse.

Not only do owners think it will help them gain business, but one student says it is something that could also benefit the college.

“Yeah, I think it’s like people are already going to do it like we’re at ECU and for these students to not, you know, get something on their record,” said student Darian O’Darling.

You are also required to drink from a certain cup that shows that businesses are taking part in the social district.

According to the City of Greenville’s website, there are currently 12 businesses and restaurants that are participating. Others can apply at any time.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.