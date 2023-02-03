Advertise With Us
Ayden-Grifton bringing back longtime coach Paul Cornwell as head football coach

“I realized I still had a passion for coaching”
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Ayden-Grifton announced a new head football coach on Thursday night. If you can call Paul Cornwell new. The former Chargers football coach won 6 conference titles there going 132-65. He told us about his resignation as coach back in 2020.

“Over time, I really felt like I needed to make a change but didn’t really know what that change was. I just knew something needed to give,” said Paul Cornwell of his resignation as coach in 2019, “I needed to spend more time with my family. So I really saw an opportunity that I thought this was a good time to make a change.”

Cornwell said in a statement by Ayden-Grifton football, “While I was helping athletic director Corey B. Skinner with the search for a new head coach, I realized I still had a passion for coaching and saw this as a great opportunity to get back into the game.” He is confident he can get them back on track after missing the playoffs the last three seasons and going winless this fall. Also, his daughters are in school there now.

Cornwell took A-G to 20 straight playoff appearances and his Chargers went to the state finals in 2013. He’s never had a losing season there.

