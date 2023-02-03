Ayden celebrates 132nd birthday with Founders Day Celebration

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Ayden is celebrating it’s 132nd birthday Friday with a celebration downtown this weekend.

Ayden’s Founders Day Celebration will feature fun for the entire family.

Some of the attractions featured will be a golf tournament, live music and art displays.

There will also be a car show and self-guided tours of Ayden for attendees.

This event begins Friday at 9 a.m. and continues through Saturday.

