Ayden celebrates 132nd birthday with Founders Day Celebration

By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Ayden is celebrating it’s 132nd birthday Friday with a celebration downtown this weekend.

Ayden’s Founders Day Celebration will feature fun for the entire family.

Some of the attractions featured will be a golf tournament, live music and art displays.

There will also be a car show and self-guided tours of Ayden for attendees.

This event begins Friday at 9 a.m. and continues through Saturday.

