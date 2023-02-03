Ayden celebrates 132nd birthday with Founders Day Celebration
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Ayden is celebrating it’s 132nd birthday Friday with a celebration downtown this weekend.
Ayden’s Founders Day Celebration will feature fun for the entire family.
Some of the attractions featured will be a golf tournament, live music and art displays.
There will also be a car show and self-guided tours of Ayden for attendees.
This event begins Friday at 9 a.m. and continues through Saturday.
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.