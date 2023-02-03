$700 million jackpot ranks as sixth largest in Powerball history

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Saturday’s Powerball jackpot hits $700 million, the sixth largest in the game’s history.

The North Carolina Education Lottery says that one lucky East Carolinian could claim the $700 million annuity or $375.7 million in cash.

“What an amazing win on Wednesday,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “We hope to see more big wins like that in Saturday’s drawing. Good luck to everyone playing this weekend.”

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

