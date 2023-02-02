Advertise With Us
Updated drought monitor shows some improvement

The moderate drought conditions do, however, continue for many areas
By Jim Howard
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thursday morning’s Drought Monitor update is showing a shift in the right direction.

The moderate drought status has been slimed down to a narrower corridor from Edenton to Washington to Kinston and Jacksonville. Much of Bertie, western Martin, northern Pitt, Greene, Edgecombe, and Wayne counties have been downgraded to “abnormally dry” status.

Thursday’s likely 1.0″ of rainfall (give or take) was not factored into this morning’s update. Next week’s update will reflect today’s rainfall.

The drought conditions are easing just a bit across eastern NC
The drought conditions are easing just a bit across eastern NC(Jim Howard)
Widespread moderate drought conditions for most areas
Widespread moderate drought conditions for most areas(Jim Howard)

Thursday

Rain likely. High 42F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Rain chance: 90%

Thursday Night

Periods of rain. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Rain chance: 90%

Friday

Patchy AM raindrops to afternoon sunshine. Cold and breezy. High 45F. Winds N at 12 to 20mph. Rain chance: 30% AM

Saturday - First Alert Weather Day

Sunny, breezy and bitter cold with sunrise temps around 21°, climbing to a high of 38°. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

