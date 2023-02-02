Two people found with pellet gun near New Bern middle school

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern middle school was put on lockdown after two people were seen walking around one of their buildings, one who appeared to be armed.

A faculty member at Grover Fields Middle School saw the two and alerted the school resource officer this afternoon.

The SRO, New Bern police, and other deputies found the two people off campus. The sheriff’s office said they discovered one of them had a pellet gun.

Deputies said the two never attempted to get inside the school on Dr. M.L.K. Jr. Boulevard and no one was threatened.

A news release said charges are expected against the two people.

