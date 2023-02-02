Two early morning drug raids land Kinston men in jail

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Two early morning drug raids ended up with the arrests of two suspected drug dealers here in Eastern Carolina.

Kinston police said they wrapped up a three-month drug trafficking investigation with the arrests of Rodney Meadows and Reginald Turner.

Meadows was arrested at a home in the 500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The 35-year-old was charged with three counts of sale/delivery of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, four counts of felony maintaining a dwelling for the distribution of controlled substances, felony conspiracy, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The 46-year-old Turner was arrested at a home in the 700 block of Williams Street. He was charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking MDMA, felony possession of marijuana, three counts of sale/deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, possession with intent to sell/deliver MDMA, four counts of felony maintaining a dwelling, six counts of sale of controlled substance with 1,000 feet of a school, possession of stolen firearm, possession of stolen firearm by felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The raids were conducted by the police department’s SWAT Team, and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team.

