Southwest Onslow, New Bern make it to 4th round but fall in State Wrestling duals tournaments

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Area high school wrestling teams earned first and second-round wins over the weekend in the state team duals tournaments.

In 1A Pamlico advanced but fell in the third round.

In 3A Swansboro fell to Orange in the third round as well.

In 2A Southwest Onslow topped West Craven in round 3. Both made their furthest runs in the tournament. Southwest Onslow fell to Bunn in the Regional Championship round 48-30.

In 4A New Bern won its third round over Cardinal Gibbons but fell to Laney 40-36 in the Regional Championship Round.

The State Championships are Saturday at Greensboro.

