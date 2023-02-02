WHO AM I? Gunman tries to rob Roanoke Rapids Hardees

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city need your help in catching a gunman who tried to rob a fast food restaurant.

Roanoke Rapids police released a surveillance photo of a person pointing a handgun inside the Hardees on Highway 158.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say they were masked and pointed the gun at the clerk, ran behind the counter, and asked where the money was.

The gunman then ran out of the back of the restaurant and left empty-handed.

If you know who the gunman is, please contact the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at 252-533-2810 or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.

