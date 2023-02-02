Pitt County offering free flu shots for those uninsured
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolinians without insurance have the option to get the flu vaccine.
The Pitt County Health Department was given funding to provide free flu vaccines to the uninsured people of the county. These are appointment-only; to receive a vaccine call (252) 902-2449.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said “While vaccine effectiveness can vary, recent studies show that flu vaccination reduces the risk of flu illness by between 40% and 60% among the overall population during seasons when most circulating flu viruses are well-matched to those used to make flu vaccines.”
The CDC recommends anyone who is six months or older and who meets the following criteria should get the vaccine:
- Children younger than age 2
- Adults older than age 50
- Residents of nursing homes and other long-time care facilities
- Those who are or plan to be pregnant
- Those with a weakened immune system
- People six months to 18 years who take aspirin or salicylate-containing medication
- American Indians or Alaska natives
- People who have chronic illnesses, such as asthma, heart disease, kidney disease, liver disease and diabetes
- People with a body mass index (BMI) of 40 or higher
Chronic medical conditions can also increase your risk of influenza complications. Examples include:
- Asthma
- Cancer or cancer treatment
- Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
- Heart disease
- Cystic fibrosis
- Diabetes
- Brain or nervous system conditions
- Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) or conditions that are treated by lowering the immune system
- Kidney or liver disease
- Obesity, including people with a BMI of 40 or higher
Children between six months and 8 years may need two doses of the flu vaccine the first time they are given a flu vaccine, given at least four weeks apart. After that, they can receive single annual doses of the flu vaccine. Check with your child’s healthcare provider.
More information is available at www.PittCountyNC.gov.
