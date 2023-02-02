Pitt County offering free flu shots for those uninsured

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolinians without insurance have the option to get the flu vaccine.

The Pitt County Health Department was given funding to provide free flu vaccines to the uninsured people of the county. These are appointment-only; to receive a vaccine call (252) 902-2449.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said “While vaccine effectiveness can vary, recent studies show that flu vaccination reduces the risk of flu illness by between 40% and 60% among the overall population during seasons when most circulating flu viruses are well-matched to those used to make flu vaccines.”

The CDC recommends anyone who is six months or older and who meets the following criteria should get the vaccine:

Children younger than age 2

Adults older than age 50

Residents of nursing homes and other long-time care facilities

Those who are or plan to be pregnant

Those with a weakened immune system

People six months to 18 years who take aspirin or salicylate-containing medication

American Indians or Alaska natives

People who have chronic illnesses, such as asthma, heart disease, kidney disease, liver disease and diabetes

People with a body mass index (BMI) of 40 or higher

Chronic medical conditions can also increase your risk of influenza complications. Examples include:

Asthma

Cancer or cancer treatment

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Heart disease

Cystic fibrosis

Diabetes

Brain or nervous system conditions

Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) or conditions that are treated by lowering the immune system

Kidney or liver disease

Obesity, including people with a BMI of 40 or higher

Children between six months and 8 years may need two doses of the flu vaccine the first time they are given a flu vaccine, given at least four weeks apart. After that, they can receive single annual doses of the flu vaccine. Check with your child’s healthcare provider.

More information is available at www.PittCountyNC.gov.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.