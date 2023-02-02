Million dollars of heroin seized after U.S. 264 traffic stop
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say they seized a million dollars worth of heroin after a traffic stop on an Eastern Carolina highway.
Miguel Canela, of Baltimore, Maryland is charged with trafficking heroin and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of narcotics.
Nash County deputies say around 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, members of their Highwayway Interdiction Team stopped Canela’s pickup truck for a traffic violation on U.S. 264 near Bailey.
After a canine searched the vehicle, they found 4.6 pounds of heroin hidden in the bed of the truck.
The 38-year-old man was jailed on a $3-million bond.
