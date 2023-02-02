Advertise With Us
Hurricanes beat Sabres for seventh straight victory

Aho, Burns continue streaks
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes(Carolina Hurricanes)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Stefan Noesen had a goal and an assist to help lead the Carolina Hurricanes to a 5-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night.

Sebastian Aho, Brent Burns, Derek Stepan and Jordan Martinook also scored for the Hurricanes, who have won seven games in a row. Aho has scored in six straight games. Burns has a point in the last seven games.

Antti Raanta made 29 saves. Alex Tuch scored the lone goal for Buffalo.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 29 saves.

The Hurricanes completely dominated the Sabres out of the gates, taking control of the game and jumping out to an early 3-0 lead.

