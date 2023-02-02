Advertise With Us
Goyette named as Kinston’s new police chief

Keith Goyette was promoted to police chief on Thursday.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston has a new police chief.

City Manager Rhonda Barwick announced late this afternoon that Keith Goyette has been promoted to chief.

Goyette has been serving as interim police chief since October when Jenee Spencer retired. She was also an interim chief.

Following his swearing-in, he will be the city’s first permanent chief since Tim Dilday retired on June 30, 2021.

Goyette has been a police officer since 2001 and has risen through the ranks over the years.

His selection comes after a national recruitment and an extensive interview process, according to Barwick.

A date for his swearing-in will be decided Friday.

