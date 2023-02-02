Flowers Timber Company named Ag Exporter of the Year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina forestry supply company was recognized for its international exports in 2022.

Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler recognized Flowers Timber Company of Seven Springs as the 2022 Exporter of the Year. This was announced at the 17th Annual Ag Development Forum, and was hosted by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services.

“We are proud to recognize Jeremy Flowers and Flowers Timber Company as Exporter of the Year,” Troxler said. “Flowers Timber Company actively participates with the department’s international marketing programs and works hard to expand its export opportunities. In 2022, the company experienced $15 million in exports. Annually, the company averages $10 to $12 million in exports.”

Flowers Timber Company is a forestry supplier and sawmill company that started in 1971. They export logs to China, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Spain.

