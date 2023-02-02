Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Fan creates petition for Kelce brothers’ mom to lead Super Bowl coin toss

Jason and Travis Kelce are scheduled to face each other at this year's Super Bowl when the...
Jason and Travis Kelce are scheduled to face each other at this year's Super Bowl when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs.(CNN/KYW)
By KCTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A longtime Kansas City Chiefs fan is pushing for something unique in this year’s Super Bowl.

KCTV reports Amber Smith, a Chiefs fan for 35 years, has started an online petition with the hopes that Donna Kelce, mother of Jason and Travis Kelce, to conduct the honorary coin toss.

“What a great way to show the super proud mama some amazing appreciation and love while giving her a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” the petition reads.

According to CNN, Donna Kelce is the first mother to have two sons play against each other in the Super Bowl.

This year’s game will feature her son’s teams: the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jason Kelce plays center for the Eagles while Travis Kelce is a tight end for the Chiefs. Both are already stars in the NFL and the first brothers to face each other in the championship game.

Smith’s petition has gained more than 3,000 signatures in one day.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Yochim
Highway 11 traffic stop leads to pot, mushrooms, rifle seized
Missing Lenoir County teenager
Lenoir Co. missing teenager found
Man accused of shooting at three Pitt County bail bondsmen gets prison time
Michael Coburn
Body found by hunters Saturday identified as Whitakers man
Student desk
Teen charged with threatening school violence in Wayne County

Latest News

Police say they are investigating an incident where a woman was critically injured after being...
Suspect purposely runs over woman with baby in Walmart parking lot, police say
Knight has been on quite the music journey, and hopes his story will inspire the next generation.
Legendary Kinston instrumentalist Robert “Dick” Knight reflects on music career
Nathan Chasing Horse, a former “Dances With Wolves” actor, could be facing multiple felonies...
‘Dances With Wolves’ actor to be charged with sex assault, accused of leading cult
A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Jan. 17, 2023, in...
GRAPHIC: Impassioned calls for police reform at Tyre Nichols’ funeral
President Joe Biden, right, at the top of a meeting with congressional leaders to discuss...
Biden, McCarthy meet at White House on debt crisis worries