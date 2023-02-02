Advertise With Us
ECU men, UNC men fall and Smith leads Wolfpack men over Florida State

Terquavion had 32 points in big win
Terquavion Smith named to Oscar Robertson Award midseason watch list
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Led by Tyler Harris’ 21 points, the South Florida Bulls defeated the East Carolina Pirates 71-63 on Wednesday night. RJ Felton had 18 to lead the way for the Pirates. ECU fell to 11-12. The Pirates battled back within seven points late after trailing by as many as 23 in the second half.

ECU hosts SMU on Saturday afternoon at 4 PM.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - Jamarius Burton made the game-winning foul shots with three seconds left, Nike Sibande recorded a late block and Pittsburgh continued its recent bedevilment of North Carolina, beating the Tar Heels 65-64.

After Burton’s free throws, North Carolina pushed it to the front court and called timeout with 0.6 seconds left before Sibande came up with a block of Caleb Love as time expired.

Nelly Cummings scored 21 points on 8-for-11 shooting for Pitt. Love scored 22 points for North Carolina.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Terquavion Smith scored 32 points, North Carolina State dominated from the start, and the Wolfpack rolled over Florida State 94-66. The Wolfpack opened the game with a flurry, going ahead 30-4 in the first 9-plus minutes. Smith made 5 of 7 3-pointers and scored 16 points in the first half.

NC State led 49-27 at the break after shooting 45.9%, including 9 of 13 3-pointers. The Seminoles got within 17 on three separate occasions early in the second half, the last time at 59-42 with 13:50 remaining.

Smith then hit a jumper and finished off a three-point play and the Wolfpack were on their way again.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

