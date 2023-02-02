ECU men, UNC men fall and Smith leads Wolfpack men over Florida State

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Led by Tyler Harris’ 21 points, the South Florida Bulls defeated the East Carolina Pirates 71-63 on Wednesday night. RJ Felton had 18 to lead the way for the Pirates. ECU fell to 11-12. The Pirates battled back within seven points late after trailing by as many as 23 in the second half.

ECU hosts SMU on Saturday afternoon at 4 PM.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - Jamarius Burton made the game-winning foul shots with three seconds left, Nike Sibande recorded a late block and Pittsburgh continued its recent bedevilment of North Carolina, beating the Tar Heels 65-64.

After Burton’s free throws, North Carolina pushed it to the front court and called timeout with 0.6 seconds left before Sibande came up with a block of Caleb Love as time expired.

Nelly Cummings scored 21 points on 8-for-11 shooting for Pitt. Love scored 22 points for North Carolina.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Terquavion Smith scored 32 points, North Carolina State dominated from the start, and the Wolfpack rolled over Florida State 94-66. The Wolfpack opened the game with a flurry, going ahead 30-4 in the first 9-plus minutes. Smith made 5 of 7 3-pointers and scored 16 points in the first half.

NC State led 49-27 at the break after shooting 45.9%, including 9 of 13 3-pointers. The Seminoles got within 17 on three separate occasions early in the second half, the last time at 59-42 with 13:50 remaining.

Smith then hit a jumper and finished off a three-point play and the Wolfpack were on their way again.

