Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

ECU hosts first ever Black History Art Exhibit for students

Black History Month represents many things about African American culture, including art.
Black History Month represents many things about African American culture, including art.(Jaylen Holloway)
By Jaylen Holloway
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The walls of Ledonia Wright Cultural Center were full of pieces of art on Wednesday night, as East Carolina University held the first student Black History Art Exhibit.

The exhibit gives artists the platform to create artwork that brings attention to the topic of black resistance.

Shari White is an art major at ECU and says she is one of a few African American students in the course of study, which is why she says the exhibit gives her power.

“In our major, there’s not many black people,” White said. “I’m one of like a couple of people in my class, it’s like one or two. I just really feel appreciated as a black artist, like I’m being seen.”

Students have the freedom to design any piece that exemplifies any form of resistance. It can be in the form of poetry, a drawing, a painting, or as a sculpture like two pieces created by Karena Graves.

The ECU graduate student, who won first place, says she believes they represent a sense of unity for everyone.

“They do hold black narratives that I think a lot of black people can relate to,” Graves said. “Fixing these up and adding new elements to them was something I felt like I wanted to do for myself, and give to the community.”

Faculty, staff, and even students who didn’t submit art came out for the first-ever exhibit, but Graves says she feels it shows that we’ve come a long way yet have so far to go.

“When you say like being the first person of the first show is like wow,” Graves said. “We’re still being the first of something when it should’ve been many more before me already.”

Artwork at the exhibit will be on display for the entire month of February.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Yochim
Highway 11 traffic stop leads to pot, mushrooms, rifle seized
New bill takes aim at N.C. pistol purchase permit law
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Shawnay Slade & Jermaine Hockaday
Walmart theft leads to two separate arrests
Clonzie Nealy, Jr.
New Bern man officially charged in two murders at shopping center parking lot

Latest News

Legendary Kinston instrumentalist Robert “Dick” Knight reflects on music career
Legendary Kinston instrumentalist Robert “Dick” Knight reflects on music career
Knight has been on quite the music journey, and hopes his story will inspire the next generation.
Legendary Kinston instrumentalist Robert “Dick” Knight reflects on music career
Students "Plant a Valentine" in partnership with Meals on Wheels
Students at Greenville Montessori School are showing residents a little extra love this Valentine’s Day
NC Senator responds to 'Parents' Bill of Rights'
One North Carolina State Senator responds to the discussion on the ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights’