Beaufort County Community College student arrested after shots fired near barber academy

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a dispute between a student and an instructor led to shots being fired at a barber academy run by an Eastern Carolina community college.

Joseph McKinney has been charged with possession of firearm on school grounds.

Beaufort County deputies say it happened yesterday at the BCCC Barber Academy in the Cypress Commons Shopping Center outside of Chocowinity. The academy is operated through Beaufort County Community College.

Detectives learned that after the dispute, McKinney fired multiple shots from a gun while heading west on Old Blount’s Creek Road.

No one was injured and nothing was damaged by the gunfire, according to deputies.

The 39-year-old Washington man was given a $10,000 secured bond.

Deputies say more charges are pending in the case.

